Save the Date for Public Textbook Reviews

Save the date for several upcoming opportunities to review textbooks and instructional materials for science, Advanced Placement (AP) Psychology and math reasoning.

All meetings will take place at the WCS Professional Development Center at 1761 West Main Street in Franklin. The dates and times of the meetings are listed below.

Tuesday, January 14 from 4-7 p.m.

Tuesday, January 21 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Monday, January 27 from 12-6 p.m.

Friday, January 31 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Wednesday, February 5 from 4-7 p.m.

Source: WCS

