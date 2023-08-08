Saffire Restaurant to Reopen at The Factory in Franklin

It’s a throwback Tuesday – Saffire will return to the Factory at Franklin but in a new spot.

The restaurant, owned by Tom Morales, originally opened in the spot that Mojo’s Tacos currently occupies. Saffire was open for 16 years but closed its doors in 2017, read more here.

Saffire was one of the first eateries to open in The Factory and it was the first restaurant for restauranteur Tom Morales. After opening Saffire, Morales went on to open several other restaurants in Nashville including Acme Feed & Seed, The Southern Steak & Oyster, and Fin & Pearl.

Today, The Factory announced Saffire will return. Stating, “You’ve heard the rumors, and now it’s time to make it official: @saffirerestaurant is making its return to The Factory! After shuttering in 2017 to focus on other ventures, Tom Morales and his team are reopening one of Frankin’s most beloved establishments.”

Saffire will reopen under the Water Tower, reports Nashville Business Journal. It will have 175 seats inside with at least 50 seats outside. Along with the restaurant returning, a familiar piece that customers will remember- the 300-year-old bar.

The Factory at Franklin is located at 230 Franklin Road, Franklin, TN 37064.