Top Stories From August 8, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from August 8, 2023.

1Nolensville Little League One Win Away from World Series

The Nolensville Little League team is working their way to the Little League World Series (LLWS), something they’ve accomplished the last two years. Read more.

2Bed Bath & Beyond in Franklin Closes

photo by Donna Vissman

Bed Bath &  Beyond announced in April it would close all of its stores. The local store at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard has now officially closed for business. Read more.

3Why JJ’s Wine Bar is The Best Place for Date Night in Franklin

Date night should be special. You’ve worked all week, you’ve gotten a babysitter for the kids, and you’re ready to enjoy the company of your loved one at an excellent local Franklin restaurant. Read more.

4Middle Tennessee Real Estate Continues to be a Strong Seller’s Market

Stock Photo

Data for the month of July showed 3,001 home closings, according to figures provided by Greater Nashville Realtors®. This figure indicates a 13 percent decrease from the 3,459 closings reported for the same period last year. Read more.

5The UPS Store in Spring Hill is on the Move

photo by Michael Carpenter

The UPS store in Spring Hill will be moving. Read more.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here