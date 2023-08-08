Here’s a look at the top stories from August 8, 2023.
The Nolensville Little League team is working their way to the Little League World Series (LLWS), something they’ve accomplished the last two years. Read more.
Bed Bath & Beyond announced in April it would close all of its stores. The local store at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard has now officially closed for business. Read more.
Date night should be special. You’ve worked all week, you’ve gotten a babysitter for the kids, and you’re ready to enjoy the company of your loved one at an excellent local Franklin restaurant. Read more.
Data for the month of July showed 3,001 home closings, according to figures provided by Greater Nashville Realtors®. This figure indicates a 13 percent decrease from the 3,459 closings reported for the same period last year. Read more.
The UPS store in Spring Hill will be moving. Read more.