Battle Ground Academy Student Wins Congressional Art Competition

Battle Ground Academy freshman Jimin Lee recently received first place in the 2024 Congressional Art Competition. Lee was honored for her work on “Outlook,” a colored pencil drawing. Her art will be recognized in a ceremony in Washington, D.C. and will be on display at the U.S. Capitol for one year.

“I am extremely proud of Jimin for this honor and excited that her work will be showcased nationally,” said Wendi Parker, BGA Upper School Visual Arts Teacher. “Outlook” is not just an impressive drawing but is a window into the depth of Jimin’s creativity and perspective. Watching her progress as her teacher has been a delight, and I’m eager to see where her talent takes her next.”

The Congressional Art Competition is an officially sanctioned bipartisan event designed to encourage the artistic talents of high school students from across the country as they compete for an opportunity to have their artwork displayed in the Cannon Tunnel at the heart of the U.S. Capitol and viewed by millions of visitors each year. The competition is sponsored annually by each Member of the U.S. House of Representatives and the Congressional Institute.

Founded in 1889, Battle Ground Academy is a coeducational, college preparatory school servicing students in grades Pre-Kindergarten through 12. Located in Franklin, Tennessee, BGA provides a challenging and supportive educational environment that prepares students for success in college and beyond. With a commitment to academic excellence, character development, and community engagement, BGA empowers students to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

