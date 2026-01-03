Ruby Sunshine Debuts Cozy Winter Menu Full of Holiday Cheer

Ruby Sunshine is welcoming the holiday season with open arms – and a table full of comforting, winter-inspired dishes and drinks. The beloved spot for everyday breakfast, brunch and lunch is rolling out its new winter menu loaded with delightful flavors, indulgent sweets and Ruby’s signature boozy brunch twist, available through Jan. 13 at all locations.

Celebrate the season with these delicious, limited-time menu items:

White Chocolate Cranberry Beignets ($7.25): New Orleans–style beignets filled with white chocolate cheesecake and topped with crystallized macerated cranberries, orange curd and whipped cream.

White Chocolate Cranberry Stuffed French Toast ($13.00): Brioche French toast filled with white chocolate and macerated cranberries, topped with orange curd, whipped cream and crystallized cranberries.

Smothered Pork & Grits ($14.00): Slow-cooked pork medallions braised in tomato and brown gravy, served over creamy smoked gouda grits with a sunny-side egg and hot-sauce-marinated crispy onions.

Dirty Chai Latte ($6.50) / Dirty Chai Iced Latte ($7.00): French Truck espresso with chai-tea-infused milk and cream and a swirl of chai caramel.

Winter Sangria ($11.00): A bright, sparkling blend of brandy, macerated cranberry juice, orange juice and sparkling wine served with crystallized cranberries – perfect for heartfelt holiday toasts.

“This lineup blends festive comfort with Ruby Sunshine’s signature Southern approach, warm chai, bright citrus, cozy cranberries and dishes that feel like a holiday hug,” said Chef Marla Chu, culinary director for Ruby Sunshine. “We love creating flavors that not only capture the joy of the season, but make Ruby the perfect place to gather with family and friends to share good food, good company and good tidings.”

With delectable holiday sweets, hearty cold-weather favorites and sparkling cocktails fit for any celebration, Ruby Sunshine’s Winter Menu delivers a crave-worthy, cozy escape all season long.

Additionally, as part of the season of giving, Ruby Sunshine is continuing its $1, $3 and $5 fundraising campaign to support local food banks, live now through Dec. 20. Guests can add a donation to their check, and all contributions will be matched up to $15,000 by The Weishaupt Family Foundation.

The everyday brunch brand is also offering a holiday gift card promotion. When guests purchase $50 in digital gift cards, they’ll receive a $10 bonus card. The bonus card is valid Jan. 1–31, 2026, at all Ruby Sunshine locations.

For more information about this limited-time offer and ongoing updates, visit rubybrunch.com or follow @BrunchWithRuby on Instagram, TikTok, X and Facebook. Ruby Sunshine fans can brunch like a VIP with the Ruby Bennies loyalty app — earn points every time you order directly online or dine in, redeem them for rewards, place orders with ease in the app, and be the first to know about upcoming specials.

ABOUT RUBY SLIPPER AND RUBY SUNSHINE

Born from the undeniable spirit and soul of New Orleans, a place where the good times roll on no particular day of the week or time of the day, the brands set out to create a place that celebrates the craveable and creative flavor and spirit of brunch front and center every day. Ruby Slipper was founded in New Orleans in 2008 to help bring the community together over a shared love for brunch. More than 16 years since that first cozy Ruby Slipper Cafe, the group has grown to operate two brands, expanding with Ruby Sunshine, and has 26 restaurants in six states. In 2025, Ruby Slipper and Ruby Sunshine were named among America’s top breakfast chains in Newsweek’s Readers’ Choice Awards, earning the No. 2 spot in the national poll thanks to their Southern hospitality, made-from-scratch flavors and loyal guests nationwide. Both brands are open seven days a week, offering everything from breakfast and brunch to lunch, coffee, and cocktails. For more, follow Ruby Slipper and Ruby Sunshine on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok and visit online at rubybrunch.com.

MORE EAT & DRINK NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email