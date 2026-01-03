Photo of the Day: January 3, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Within the first hour of 2026, Williamson Medical Center welcomed its first baby of the New Year, a beautiful baby girl. The arrival brought a joyful and memorable start to the year for this local family—and a meaningful moment for hospital staff celebrating the New Year together.

“We are so grateful to welcome our baby into the world at Williamson Medical Center. To be the first family of the year, as well as the care we received from the entire team, made this experience even more special,” the family shared.

In celebration of this special milestone as the first baby of 2026, Williamson Health presented the family with a commemorative gift basket filled with thoughtful goodies, including many items from the hospital gift shop.

