1/3/26: Clear Sky and 36°F in Williamson County, Light Drizzle Expected Today

Photo by Jim Wood

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature is 36.7°F with a clear sky. The wind is blowing at 4.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, the high temperature is expected to reach 47.8°F with minimal wind speeds rising up to 9.7 mph. Despite mostly clear conditions, there is a slight 13% chance of precipitation, but no significant accumulation is expected. Light drizzle might occur briefly.

Tonight, the weather will remain stable with a clear sky and a low temperature of around 32.7°F. Winds will decrease to about 6.3 mph, and the chance of precipitation will drop further to 2%.

Overall, Williamson County residents can expect a cool day with light winds and minimal chance for rain, continuing into a calm and clear night.

Today's Details

High
48°F
Low
33°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
94%
UV Index
3.2 (Moderate)
Precip
13% chance · 0 in
Now
37°F · feels 31°F
Sunrise
6:58am
Sunset
4:45pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 48°F 33°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 45°F 31°F Overcast
Monday 59°F 37°F Overcast
Tuesday 64°F 48°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 68°F 58°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 67°F 59°F Overcast
Friday 66°F 61°F Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours

