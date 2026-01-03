1/3/26: Clear Sky and 36°F in Williamson County, Light Drizzle Expected Today

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature is 36.7°F with a clear sky. The wind is blowing at 4.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, the high temperature is expected to reach 47.8°F with minimal wind speeds rising up to 9.7 mph. Despite mostly clear conditions, there is a slight 13% chance of precipitation, but no significant accumulation is expected. Light drizzle might occur briefly.

Tonight, the weather will remain stable with a clear sky and a low temperature of around 32.7°F. Winds will decrease to about 6.3 mph, and the chance of precipitation will drop further to 2%.

Overall, Williamson County residents can expect a cool day with light winds and minimal chance for rain, continuing into a calm and clear night.

Today's Details High 48°F Low 33°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 94% UV Index 3.2 (Moderate) Precip 13% chance · 0 in Now 37°F · feels 31°F Sunrise 6:58am Sunset 4:45pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 48°F 33°F Drizzle: light Sunday 45°F 31°F Overcast Monday 59°F 37°F Overcast Tuesday 64°F 48°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 68°F 58°F Drizzle: light Thursday 67°F 59°F Overcast Friday 66°F 61°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email