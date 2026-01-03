1/3/26: Clear Sky and 36°F in Williamson County, Light Drizzle Expected Today

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature is 36.7°F with a clear sky. The wind is blowing at 4.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Today, the high temperature is expected to reach 47.8°F with minimal wind speeds rising up to 9.7 mph. Despite mostly clear conditions, there is a slight 13% chance of precipitation, but no significant accumulation is expected. Light drizzle might occur briefly.
Tonight, the weather will remain stable with a clear sky and a low temperature of around 32.7°F. Winds will decrease to about 6.3 mph, and the chance of precipitation will drop further to 2%.
Overall, Williamson County residents can expect a cool day with light winds and minimal chance for rain, continuing into a calm and clear night.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|48°F
|33°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|45°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|59°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|64°F
|48°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|68°F
|58°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|67°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|66°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
