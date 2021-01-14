Ruby Sunshine Celebrates Dolly’s Birthday With Limited-Edition Themed Menu

Happy Birthday to Tennessee’s leading lady, Dolly Parton! She’s a hitmaker, a humanitarian and a humble icon – which is exactly why Ruby Sunshine, a Nashville and Franklin’s all-day brunch restaurant, wants to celebrate her this January. Join the Ruby Sunshine team for a special limited-edition Dolly-themed menu while listening to her greatest hits, starting January 15th through January 22nd. For Dolly’s birthday on January 19th, guests can expect a surprise-and-delight treat to commemorate the occasion further.

This Tennessee-only offer will be available at locations in Knoxville, Gatlinburg, Chattanooga, Franklin and Nashville, where Dolly now calls home.

“At Ruby Sunshine we’re proud of the culture and history of the South, including its music, and have always admired Dolly Parton both for her talent and for her passion for giving back to her local communities,” said Jennifer Weishaupt, Ruby Sunshine founder. “This birthday celebration is a fun way for fans to pay tribute to the beloved Queen of Country while enjoying a good meal.”

COAT OF MANY… FLAVORS

The limited-time Dolly Parton Birthday Celebration menu will feature five different items, including both savory and sweet options. As one of Ruby Sunshine’s most popular dishes, the beignets take a different approach in honor of the Queen of Country. Named, Jolene, I’m Begging You Please Don’t Take My Beignets, the sweet brunch item will consist of four beignets with candied apple cream cheese filling, topped with Steen’s caramel and Granny Smith apple chips, and of course showered in powdered sugar. Additionally, the menu will have the Hard Candy Christmas Stuffed French Toast, Dish of Many Flavors Benedict Tasting, Islands in the Crème Moonshine and Have a Drink For Me, Applejack.

Ruby Sunshine will continue to offer its standard menu as well, including fan-favorites like BBQ Shrimp & Grits, Egg Cochon Benedict and eye-opening brunch cocktails like the award-winning Bloody Mary. COVID health and safety protocols are in place at all locations, and to-go and delivery options are available for those wishing to celebrate Dolly at home.

Visit Ruby Sunshine at 231 Public Square in downtown Franklin.

ABOUT RUBY SLIPPER RESTAURANT GROUP

Ruby Slipper Café and Ruby Sunshine restaurants bring the unique flavors and hospitality of New Orleans to breakfast and brunch. Founded in post-Katrina New Orleans, Jennifer and Erich Weishaupt turned a blighted corner store into a cozy restaurant, with the hope that it would help draw people back to the Mid-City community. The Ruby Slipper Café was an instant hit, becoming a sought out destination among both locals and visitors to the city. In the decade since opening that neighborhood storefront, Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group has become one of the fastest growing concepts in the Southern United States. The group has grown to operate two brands with eleven restaurants. Both Ruby Slipper Café and Ruby Sunshine remain owned and operated by the original founders. They serve all-day brunch and eye-opening cocktails seven days a wee