Barry Gibb Releases Duet with Dolly

Barry Gibb, the last remaining living member of the Bee Gees, is set to release his lastest album Greenfields.

Gibb enlisted several Nashville artists including Dolly for his latest album. In a video introducing Greenfields, he talks about how it is his life long dream to record these artists he admires. Parton and Gibb recorded a Bee Gee favorite – “Words.”

Via Instagram, Dolly says, “I was honored when my dear friend @officialbarrygibb asked me to join him for a special version of “Words” on his new album!”

You can listen to Dolly and Barry Gibb’s duet above.

Other collaborations featured are with Alison Krauss, Brandi Carlile, Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, Jason Isbell, Jay Buchanan, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Newton-John, Sheryl Crow and Tommy Emmanuel.

In a release, Gibbs shared about recording in Nashville with producer Dave Cobb, “From the first day we stepped into RCA Studios in Nashville (the very place where Elvis, Willie, Waylon, Roy, the Everly Brothers and so many other legends made their magic) the album took on a life of its own. I couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity to work with Dave and all the artists who stopped by. They were all incredibly generous with their time and talent. They inspired me more than words can express. I feel deep down that Maurice and Robin would have loved this album for different reasons. I wish we could have all been together to do it…but I think we were.”

Gibb is the subject of a new documentary, The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart, directed by Frank Marshall, available now on HBO Max.

Greenfields will be released on Jan. 8 – preorder the album here.