Riley Green’s Bar Duck Blind is Now Open in Nashville

Riley Green’s Duck Blind – a full-service bar and kitchen – is the country artist’s new venture with Nashville entrepreneur and friend Steve Ford (Losers Nashville, Losers MGM Las Vegas, Losers Belize, DawgHouse Saloon & Sports Book at Resorts World Las Vegas). Attached and now connected to Losers, the renovated space (formerly “Winners Bar & Grill”) has been rebranded to pay homage to two integral parts of Green’s roots: southern culture and sports.

Green, affectionately nicknamed “Duckman” and a life-long duck hunting enthusiast, said, “I’ve spent many nights at Losers, and Steve, the late Erv Woolsey and team are like family to me. Riley Green’s Duck Blind will be a fun place for fans to come enjoy a game on the big screens, have a beer and listen to some good Country Music.”

Riley Green’s Duck Blind is now open to the public with a full-service bar and kitchen at 1913 Division St. The menu will include “Opening Season” appetizers like steak biscuits and duck fries, along with main course selections from “The Hunt” like bison burgers and Riley’s BBQ Chicken Wrap.

“We couldn’t bring everyone out here to celebrate and not share more exciting news with you,” Green shared from the stage. “My brand-new album Don’t Mind If I Do will be out October 18. It feels fitting that it’s coming out on my birthday because this project feels very true to who I am, where I come from and what I’ve learned along the way. I can’t wait for y’all to hear it!”

At the grand opening of the bar, Riley Green surprised guests with the announcement that his third studio album, Don’t Mind If I Do, will arrive on his birthday (October 18) via Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email