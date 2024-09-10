Top 5 Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson County for Sept. 10

These are the top 10 lowest health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for September 3-10, 2024. Most low-score restaurants will be re-inspected with a follow-up inspection. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Aha Indian Grill
|72
|3015 Belshire Village Dr. STE 101 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|9/3/2024
|Acapulco Mexican Grill
|76
|2001 Campbell Station Pkwy, STE A-1 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|9/4/2024
|Benchmark Sports Pub & Eatery Kitchen
|77
|5000 Hughes Crossing Blvd.,ste 115 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|9/6/2024
|No. 1 Chinese
|82
|5000 Hughes Crossing Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|9/6/2024
|Ichiddo Ramen
|86
|1709 Galleria Blvd, Ste 1035 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|9/5/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
