Restaurant Deals for Father’s Day

Father’s Day is coming up on June 16, 2024, and many restaurants are offering special deals and menus to celebrate dads! It’s always best to check with your favorite restaurants directly to see what Father’s Day specials they offer. Did we miss a deal? Let us know here!

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar

Treat Dad with a tall cool beverage, for the price of a small! Bad Daddy’s is giving “Talls for Smalls,” a 20 oz beer for the price of a 16 oz, for Dads and everyone this Father’s Day. Available at all locations on June 16 only.

Bar Louie

To celebrate Father’s Day, Bar Louie is giving dads a free entrée with the purchase of an additional adult entrée. The offer is available all day and is only valid with the purchase of a full priced adult entrée. No substitutions. Additional exclusions may apply. Offers, dates, times, prices, details, and availability subject to change and may vary by location.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Perry’s is featuring a delicious 22 oz. Bone-in Caramelized Prime Rib, grilled on pecan-wood-fired, then crusted and caramelized to guest preference from medium to well-done, topped with Perry’s Steak Butter and served with Truffle Merlot Demiglace and homemade horseradish cream. Guests can enjoy this feature for $69 per person. If you are unable to dine-in, pre-ordering is available now until Father’s Day. Dine-in begins June 16, pre-ordering available now through Father’s Day.

Pokeworks

Pokeworks wants to celebrate Father’s Day with all the Dads! Visit a participating Pokeworks location starting June 16 to get 20% off any regular or large entree bowl with code DADDAY24 during Father’s Day weekend. Offer valid from June 14-16 in-store and online only. Offer valid at participating locations.

Raising Cane’s

Starting on Father’s Day, and running through Monday, June 17, Caniac Club Members will receive a Buy One Get One FREE Box Combo. The offer will be loaded onto their Caniac Club account and can be redeemed by swiping their Caniac Club card or scanning the QR code within the Raising Cane’s Mobile app at any Restaurant. Customers can become a part of the Caniac Club by visiting their local Restaurant and requesting a Caniac Club Card. Customers must register and verify their email address by June 15 to receive the offer.

Twin Peaks

This Father’s Day, Twin Peaks will be offering dad’s the choice of a $12 Cheeseburger + 22oz draft beer OR a $10 Cheeseburger with the choice of soda or tea to drink!

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer

Dine with dad this Father’s Day at Black Tap Craft Burgers + Beer (140 Third Ave. N. at Commerce St.) and treat him to a special craft burger created exclusively for the holiday. The Boss Burger ($23) is a prime beef double bacon cheeseburger topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and special sauce, and served with fries. The father-forward burger is available Friday, June 14 through Sunday, June 16.

Scooter’s Coffee

Dads are the best. So why not treat that special father in your life to his favorite drink from Scooter’s Coffee®? Buy any drink and get a free drink for yourself on us this Father’s Day. This offer is available only on Sunday, June 16, 2024, and must be redeemed through the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app.

Crockett’s Mill | David Crockett State Park

Join the newly renovated Crockett’s Mill Restaurant at David Crockett State Park on Father’s Day for Breakfast or Lunch (or both!). The Breakfast Buffet will feature favorites like biscuits and gravy, eggs, bacon, and grits. The Lunch Buffet will serve delectable dishes like country fried chicken, fried catfish, and peach cobbler.

Fall Creek Falls State Park • Spencer, TN

This Father’s Day, the Restaurant at Fall Creek Falls will have a “Hungry Hiker’s Breakfast” in addition to their full menu – perfect after your morning hike around the park! The special features home-cooked favorites like hashbrown casserole and fried apples. The Lodge at Fall Creek Falls will also have a photo booth and a variety of yard games to extend your day of fun with Dad!

Pickwick Landing State Park • Counce, TN

Join the Restaurant at Pickwick Landing for a special Father’s Day Meal (in addition to their full menu) featuring smoked BBQ ribs, corn on the cob and plum cobbler.

Henry Horton State Park • Chapel Hill, TN

Nothing is better than a great meal, except when you don’t have to do the clean-up after. Join the Restaurant at Henry Horton for a special Father’s Day Steak Meal (in addition to their full menu) on Sunday, June 16th.

