Puckett’s Launches To-Go Pack for “Homegating”

A. Marshall Hospitality’s Puckett’s restaurants are partnering with the Nashville Predators and Vanderbilt Athletics to provide watch party meals during sporting events. With limited to no seating in arenas and stadiums, Puckett’s will offer co-branded versions of their To Go Packs to add some team pride, fun, and ease to home watch parties this season.

“As countless businesses navigate the impacts of the ongoing global health crisis, the Nashville Predators have proudly collaborated with restaurant partners like Puckett’s to support our community in new ways,” Predators Chief Revenue Officer Chris Junghans said. “While we wish our arenas, stadiums and ballparks were filled with fans, we look forward to continuing this partnership and allowing Preds supporters throughout Nashville to safely show their Preds Pride while enjoying their Puckett’s To Go Packs.”

In March, the Southern-staple brand pivoted to create customizable To Go Packs that would give families value-driven yet quality meal options while socially distancing in their homes. Each family meal feeds four to six people and includes two pounds of meat, two quart-sized sides and a choice of Puckett’s famous Cajun corn cakes or rolls. New bundle options now include chicken tenders and ribs, along with a variety of cherry-wood smoked meats. Customers can also upgrade with add-ons such as sweet tea and the cobbler of the day.

Beginning September 26, Vanderbilt will be giving away one “homegating” To Go Pack per game. Fans can enter the giveaway by following the link here. In addition to the giveaway, fans are invited to share their most creative To Go Pack photos on social media and tag #PuckettsHomegating for a chance to win a special bundle of prizes from Vanderbilt and Puckett’s each game day.

“Our new Puckett’s To Go Packs have been an integral part of business during this time,” said A. Marshall Hospitality founder and CEO Andy Marshall. “It has been a blessing to be able to provide quality at-home meals for our customers and fellow sports fans. As times have changed, we are changing with them.”

Puckett’s is a proud Tennessee Pledge partner and is committed to providing a quality dining experience while prioritizing the health and safety of all guests and employees. Current hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Curbside pickup or delivery orders can be placed online or by calling any Puckett’s directly, and reservations can be booked by phone or through OpenTable.