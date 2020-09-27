Tennessee Department of Education Releases State Report Card

The State has released its annual report card, and while information is limited due to COVID-19, it does show the district graduation rate increased from 95.9 percent to 96.5 percent.

The Report Card provides data about each school and district in Tennessee. Due to the waiver of federal and state assessment and accountability requirements in the spring, the State Report Card will not include letter grades, rankings, assessment data and other partially collected information.

The metrics that the State Report Card will include is graduation rate and the Ready Graduate rate. The Ready Graduate rate represents the percentage of students who demonstrate preparedness for college and careers after high school. The Ready Graduate rate is 77.9 percent.

This information can be viewed on the TDOE’s State Report Card website, which includes several new features to make the data easier to navigate and understand.