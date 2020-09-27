In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories from the week:
1Actor Jason Momoa Visits Columbia
It looks like Jason Momoa, aka Aquaman, was in Columbia. Read More.
2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count
A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More.
3Williamson County’s First Mountain Bike Park Opens
Williamson County Parks and Recreation announces the opening of Wilkins Branch Mountain Bike Park. The park officially opens to the public today, September 20. Read More.
4Wife of Fallen Brentwood Police Officer Files Suit Against Franklin Restaurant
Heather Legieza, the wife of fallen City of Brentwood Police Officer, Destin Legieza, has filed a lawsuit citing a Franklin restaurant, reports WSMV. Read More.
5Family Files Lawsuit Over 2019 Incident at Ravenwood Football Practice
The family of a former Ravenwood High School football player is seeking $3 million in compensatory damages and $12 million in punitive damages in a lawsuit against Williamson County Schools and former football coach (and former Tennessee Titan) Ryan Fowler, reports paulkuharsky.com. Read More.