Places to Eat Close to Nissan Stadium

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo by Jim Wood

Heading out to that next event at Nissan Stadium? Here are a few places to grab a bite before you take your seat.

1Joyland

photo by Donna Vissman

901 Woodland Street, Nashville

Chef Sean Brock opened this burger joint in 2020. The menu has limited offerings of burgers, chicken sandwich, and fries. There is a waffle hashbrown on the menu that is a cross between a waffle fry and hashbrown.

2Hawkers

photo by Donna Vissman

626 A Main Street, Nashville

For those who remember the Family Wash, Hawkers Asian Street Fare is now occupying that space. Serving asian street fare from Korean twice fried chicken wings to signature pad Thai.

3Daddy Dog’s

photo by Donna Vissman

201 Printers Alley, Nashville

It’s a walk-up window in Printers Alley. These are no regular hot dogs, find your basic hot dog to a the mac daddy- one that is topped with mac and cheese. There is even one called Georgia topped with cream cheese and peaches. Don’t forget your side of tater tots or try the loaded tots with sour cream, chili, onion, and cheese.

4Acme Feed & Seed

photo from Acme Feed and Seed Facebook

101 Broadway, Nashville

Acme Feed & Seed offers casual dining with a selection of fried chicken, redneck lo mein, acme burger made with beef from Beer Creek farm, along with southern pot roast served with mashed potatoes and green beans.

5The Diner

photo by Donna Vissman

200 3rd Avenue South, Nashville

The menu here is not expansive, find a selection of salads, sandwiches featuring a burger and cheesesteak sandwich along with entrees of hot chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits, and chicken parmesan.

