Today’s Top 5 Stories: February 24, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from February 24, 2023.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.
The new hibachi grill restaurant in Franklin located at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard is now open, according to its owners. Read more.
The 21st District Recovery Court (Recovery Court) will host its first-ever singer-songwriter night on April 10 at The Franklin Theatre. Read more.
Wright Family Home Builders is a family-owned business based out of Dickson, Tennessee. As home builders in Middle Tennessee, Ernie and Dana Wright are an amazing husband and wife duo that will help you find the perfect land to build your dream home. Read more.
As momentum builds ahead of its April 2023 debut in downtown Nashville, two veterans of the town’s culinary scene are joining Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer. Read more.