Today’s Top 5 Stories: February 24, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from February 24, 2023.

1Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

CoolSprings Galleria
photo by Jim Wood

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.

2Takumi Hibachi Grill in Franklin Hosting Soft Opening

Takumi Hibachi Sushi Lounge
photo by Donna Vissman

The new hibachi grill restaurant in Franklin located at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard is now open, according to its owners. Read more.

3Tim McGraw to Perform at Franklin Theatre This Spring

credit- Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com

The 21st District Recovery Court (Recovery Court) will host its first-ever singer-songwriter night on April 10 at The Franklin Theatre. Read more.

4Get to Know Middle Tennessee’s Newest Home Builders

Wright Family Home Builders is a family-owned business based out of Dickson, Tennessee. As home builders in Middle Tennessee, Ernie and Dana Wright are an amazing husband and wife duo that will help you find the perfect land to build your dream home. Read more.

5Ahead of Nashville Opening, Acclaimed Burger Joint Black Tap Names Executive Chef

photo courtesy of Black Tap

As momentum builds ahead of its April 2023 debut in downtown Nashville, two veterans of the town’s culinary scene are joining Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer. Read more.

