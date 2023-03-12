Places to Eat Close to Geodis Park

If you are headed to a soccer game or one of the concerts at Geodis Park, here are a few places to grab a bite before you go.
1Pancho & Lefty’s
2600 8th Avenue South, Nashville
The locally grown, top-shelf cantina debuts with a refreshing, flavorful new menu that marries the Southern soul food of Nashville and south-of-the-border favorites to create a new culinary style: NashMex.
Find the full menu here.
2Sinema
2600 8th Avenue South, Nashville
A contemporary restaurant that occupies a former movie theater brings innovation to food with stand out dishes like scallops served with spinach orzotto or try the ribeye with fondant sweet potatoes.
Find the full menu here.
3M.L. Rose
2535 8th Avenue South, Nashville
This is the first location of M.L. Rose that opened back in 2008, a neighborhood watering hole with great burgers and a host of craft beers.
Find the full menu here.
4Hattie B’s
2222 8th Avenue South, Nashville
The family owned chicken spot giving you Nashville hot chicken from Southern, which is no heat to the Shut the Cluck Up, which they note on the menu as burn notice, most can’t handle that heat level. Be sure to try one of the handmade sides with your chicken.
Find the full menu here.
5Wedge Pizza & Pub
2026 Lindell Avenue, Nashville
It’s a neighborhood spot for Pizza, lounging and grabbing a slice. You can purchase a slice or a whole pizza. A unique offering is the stuffed pizza, no sauce on the outside, the “crust” is brushed with egg white, the filling is what would typically be your toppings.
Find the full menu here.