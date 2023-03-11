Photo of the Day: March 11, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Read Across America Week took place from February 27- March 3 inspired by Dr. Seuss’ birthday today. Students at the local Nashville Big Blue Marble Academy Franklin participated in a week full of exciting activities to celebrate the joy of reading.

