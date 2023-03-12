Acton TriStar Academy to Host Children’s Business Fair in April

Acton TriStar Academy will host up to 40 booths at the 1st annual Acton TriStar Children’s Business Fair at 762 Beechcroft Rd. Spring Hill, Saturday, April 1st from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm.

Observe the opportunity for children to launch their very own startup business!

Kids develop a brand, create a product or service, build a marketing strategy, and then open for customers at the one-day marketplace.

This event is sponsored by Acton Academy, the Acton School of Business, and the generous support of donors and volunteers.

Whether an entrepreneur is famous like Elon Musk or Oprah Winfrey or they are one of the thousands of unsung business owners across this country, these are the people who make sacrifices to innovate, create jobs and serve their communities.

