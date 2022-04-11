Photos: Mario Lopez Visits Guy Fieri’s Chicken Guy! Nashville Restaurant to Thank First Responders

On Sunday, April 10 Mario Lopez paid a visit to Guy Fieri’s Chicken Guy! Nashville which is located at 139 2nd Avenue North, Nashville.

Lopez and Chicken Guy! Nashville invited area EMS, Police, and Sherriff personnel to Chicken Guy! Nashville for a “Thank You for Your Service” Complimentary Flavortown Shake and a photo with Mario.

We briefly spoke to Lopez about being in the area filming a Christmas movie, he shared with us that he will likely be here for another week but hasn’t had time to explore the area due to his filming schedule. He did mention the movie has been filmed in Columbia, Franklin, and surrounding areas and to expect to see him dancing in the upcoming feature.

We did ask since he’s still in town if he would appear at the CMT Awards on Monday evening but he said his filming schedule wouldn’t allow it. Lopez has also continued his other commitments to Access Hollywood and his radio show during this time here.

