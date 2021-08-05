Guy Fieri’s Nashville Restaurant Opens

Guy Fieri’s Chicken Guy! restaurant is now open in Nashville. The restaurant is located at 139 Second Avenue North in downtown Nashville.
In a social media post shared on Wednesday, they stated, “NASHVILLE One of our Founding Feathers @GuyFieri officially cut the ribbon on YOUR brand-new Chicken Guy! Starting tomorrow you can flock on by.”
Construction was delayed on the build-out as the building was one of the many structures damaged in the Christmas Day 2020 explosion.
Chicken Guy! offers guests one-of-a-kind flavors to satisfy any appetite, including all-natural chicken tenders, skewers, sandwiches, and salads that can be paired with more than 20 varieties of house-made sauces. Staple menu items include the Bourbon Brown Sugar BBQ sandwich which features pepper jack, bourbon brown sugar BBQ sauce, special sauce, slaw, pickles and BBQ kettle chips.
Hour of operations are Sun – Thu: 11:00AM – 10:00PM, Fri – Sat: 11:00AM – 12:00 AM
