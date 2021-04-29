Construction Resumes on Guy Fieri’s Restaurant in Nashville

Construction has begun again on Chicken Guy!, Guy Fieri’s Nashville restaurant. Located off Second Avenue and Commerce Street in downtown Nashville, the restaurant was one of several structures damaged in the explosion on Christmas Day 2020, bringing the project to a sudden halt.

Construction has now resumed on the new franchise, which is slated to open this summer, continuing the one-of-a-kind partnership between FACE, famed chef, restaurateur, and television personality Guy Fieri, and restaurateur Robert Earl

“We’re grateful for the strength of the partnership between Guy Fieri, Robert Earl and FACE, which has proven stronger than all the changes and challenges we faced last year,” said Bucky Mabe, CEO of FACE. “We are eager to finish out this project and bring Guy’s unique bold tastes and flavors to downtown Nashville.” “You can’t keep Nashville and 2nd Avenue down, and with Chicken Guy!, we’re proud to be gettin’ this party re-started.” said Guy Fieri. “We’re so excited to get Chicken Guy! back on track in Nashville,” said Robert Earl. “It is wonderful to see the determination and strength within the Nashville community, and we’re really looking forward to celebrating the grand opening in Music City with our partners at FACE Hospitality!” Chicken Guy! offers guests one-of-a kind flavors to satisfy any appetite, including all-natural chicken tenders, skewers, sandwiches and salads that can be paired with more than 20 varieties of house-made sauces. Staple menu items include the Bourbon Brown Sugar BBQ sandwich which features pepper jack, bourbon brown sugar BBQ sauce, special sauce, slaw, pickles and BBQ kettle chips. Continuing their growth, FACE has nearly 30 attractions across the United States and offers entertainment for kids and kids at heart. For more information on FACE, visit www.faceamusement.com.