Don’t Miss Eat the Street Food Truck Festival This Friday

Eat the Street, Franklin’s first food truck-themed fundraiser, returns to Bicentennial Park this Friday, August 6.

What is Eat the Street?

Since 2011, the area’s growing community of food trucks have gathered together in Franklin in support of the 21st District Recovery Court. The event takes place Friday, August 6 from 5 – 10 p.m. at Franklin Bicentennial Park, located at Hillsboro Rd. and 3rd Ave. North.

The family and dog-friendly event will feature more than 25 food vendors. Attendees are encouraged to bring folding chairs or blankets for picnic style dining.

Admission

Admission is free, though donations are appreciated and will be accepted at the Recovery Court’s two welcome tables. The money raised through sponsorships and vendor fees enable the nonprofit to continue to provide program participants with the services, treatment and supervision they need to successfully manage their recovery. Since its first graduating class in 2004, more than 200 participants have graduated from the two-year program, demonstrating their commitment to be free from addiction and live healthful lifestyles.

Vendor Line-up

This year’s vendor line-up includes:

Bill’s Hot Fish and Chicken

Bob’s Fish Fry

Bradley’s Creamery

Bruster’s Real Ice Cream

Chang Noi Thai

Chivanada

Cousins Main Lobster

Ellie’s Old Fashioned Doughnuts

Eatmoebetter

Grilled Cheeserie

Hoss’ Loaded Burgers

Jay’s Chicago

Jay’s Smoqued BBQ

Jordan’s Barbecue & Catering

Little Cancun on the Go

Love Bus

Retro Sno

Rolled 4 Ever Ice Cream

Roscoe’s Smoked Bar-B-Que

Shrugs Soft Serve

Smokin’ Buttz

Southern Spoon

Spread Em

Tennessee Cobbler Co

Tennessee Tater Cakes

The Mac Shack

Yayo’s OMG

For the most current event updates including participating food trucks, corporate and media partners, and road closings on the day of the event, find Eat the Street on Facebook at EatTheStreetFest, Instagram: @eatthestreetfest, or follow on Twitter @ETSFranklin. Food vendors interested in participating, please email [email protected] The event sponsorship packet may be found at: ETS 2021 Sponsorship Packet.

More About 21st District Recovery Court

The 21st Recovery Court serves the 21st Judicial District, which includes Williamson, Hickman, Lewis and Perry Counties. Program participants are non-violent offenders with a history of chemical dependency, which has shown to be one of the primary reasons for repeated criminal activity. The program works with representatives of law enforcement and the courts as participants engage in a highly supervised, two-year program, providing treatment, supervision and support in a manner that has proven to be successful. Graduates of recovery court programs have a low rate of reoffending, especially compared to those offenders supervised in traditional court probation and parole programs. Participants’ recovery allows them to have a productive life while the community is served by a reduction in criminal activity and cost-effective treatment for offenders. Most importantly, the families and lives of the participants are restored to a safe and positive environment. Even though the 21st Recovery Court operates within the state judicial system, recovery courts in Tennessee are not supported by the state judicial budgets. Drug courts are partially funded by a portion of statutory court costs paid by criminal offenders. For more information, visit 21stdc.org or call 615.595.7868.