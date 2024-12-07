PHOTOS: Franklin Christmas Tree Lighting

The City of Franklin lit up the square on Friday, December 6th, for the 2024 Christmas Tree Lighting on the Square.

The festivities included performances by Freedom Intermediate School choir, Shine Your Light singers from the Ray of Light Foundation and the Williamson County Community Chorus, Sister Cities of Franklin and Williamson County’s inaugural Christkindlmarkt, singer/actor/storyteller John-Mark McGaha, and headliner Matthew West.

During the event, attendees could also enjoy the Franklin Art Scene, Santa Photos and more!

Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

