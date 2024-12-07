A Century of Luxury: The Hermitage Hotel’s Timeless Transformation

by Anne Braly

On the verge of demolition in the 1970s, the grand dame of Nashville hotels, The Hermitage Hotel, has undergone a tremendous transformation.

Starting in 2002, the original 255 rooms were reduced to 122 rooms, making each space larger at 500 square feet for the average room, a size above average for most hotel rooms. Now complete, the renovations most recently include a new open-kitchen concept and a brilliant new chef, Jean-Georges Vongerichten, in charge of its dining program.

“Throughout the decades, The Hermitage has preserved its timeless décor, which honored its heritage while adapting to contemporary needs,” says Jeff Gloeb, director of sales and catering at the hotel. “Each renovation has carefully retained the hotel’s classic elements.”

Looking back, The Hermitage Hotel has laid witness to much of Nashville’s history since it opened in 1910.

1 of 11

A Capsule of Time

When it opened 115 years ago at a construction cost of $1 million, the hotel stood out among other inns and motels in Music City. Situated high upon Capitol Hill with a commanding view of the state capital and downtown Nashville, the hotel was designed by renowned architect J.E.R. Carpenter, a native of Columbia, Tennessee, whose mastery of design included high-rise apartment buildings in New York City.

With ceilings that soar above in the lobby, elegant guest rooms, superior dining and located in the heart of Music City’s downtown with easy access to Ryman Auditorium and other sites, the hotel quickly became a bastion of activity, a play of sorts with both tragedy and triumph playing a part in its history.

“The Hermitage Hotel’s rich history has been central to its standing as a premier destination in Nashville, blending over a century of legacy with modern luxury,” says Jeff Gloeb, director of sales and catering at The Hermitage. “This commitment to preserving the character and ambiance of a bygone era has not only made the hotel a historic icon, but has also reinforced its status as a unique blend of history, luxury and exceptional service that continues to attract visitors from around the world.”

In 1908, Edward Carmack, editor of the Nashville Tennessean, was shot and killed by politician Col. Duncan Cooper, within sight of the workmen building the hotel.

During the years of women’s suffrage, those supporting ratification of the 19th Amendment allowing women to vote gathered in the hotel, wearing yellow roses to signify their support of change. Today, The Hermitage Hotel sports pops of yellow, such as yellow room key cards, identifying the property as the meeting place for suffragettes and the fact that Tennessee was the last state to ratify the amendment and the final state needed for it to pass.

The Design

Activities in The Hermitage Hotel center around the main lobby with its large fireplace, a welcome sight on a cold blustery day. The word “hermitage” means a place of rest and seclusion, and this is what you’ll find in this Nashville landmark where Carpenter’s Beaux-Arts style resonates.

Look up to the jaw-dropping beauty of the hand-painted glass ceiling, a window into the lands of the gods, such as Bacchus and Janus. Look down now and see that you’re walking on native Tennessee marble in colors of soft gray, pink and chocolate. Glance straight ahead now to see the magnificent staircase dressed in Italian marble.

Directly off the lobby are an enclosed porch, a beautiful, high-ceiling room that hosts weddings and dinners; and a large ballroom with its original handsome wood paneling, a wonderful space for receptions and other banquets.

Surprise Guests

Over the years, the hotel has hosted numerous dignitaries, celebrities and prominent figures, solidifying its reputation as a landmark of Southern hospitality.

Among those familiar names who’ve checked in are Russell Crowe, Tom Cruise, Bette Davis, Peter Frampton, Aretha Franklin, Greta Garbo, Katherine Hepburn – it’s a list of who’s who in Hollywood as well as notable politicians like Albert Gore, Huey Long and Jimmy Carter.

And of course, it’s a well-known story among Nashvillians that billiards great Minnesota Fats took up residence for almost a decade in the hotel and brought along his pool table to challenge staff and guests to a game.

But one of the favorite guests to check in was Gene Autry, the singing cowboy, who brought his trusty ride, Champion, into the lobby to check him in.

“I guess that makes us one of the first pet-friendly hotels,” Gloeb says.

Eat, Drink and Enjoy

The brilliance of a chef is shown through not only the flavors he offers but also the presentation in which the dishes are delivered. Chef Vongerichten combines both, giving diners a feast for the eyes and senses.

“Every food item you touch is a product of Jean-George’s team,” Gloeb says.

There are three dining venues at The Hermitage Hotel. Begin your day with a made-from-scratch pastry at The Pink Hermit, a charming cafe just off the lobby where tempting treats await. Then take a seat, enjoy a cup of coffee or tea and bite into a delicious slice of almond cake or a chocolate croissant. What a sweet way to start the day. The Pink Hermit is open for lunch and dinner with table service beginning at 11 a.m. and a menu of salads, wood-fired pizza and craft cocktails.

The famous Oak Bar, once a gentleman’s-only club, is now a place where both sexes can get a cocktail – there are 102 bourbons on the property – or wine from an extensive list of vintages. The food menu offers “small” bites, most large enough for sharing, such as the warm salad, which, according to the bartender, was voted one of the best salads in Nashville with large shrimp nestled on a bed of greens drizzled with deliciously tangy champagne beurre blanc dressing.

So you’ve had your morning pastry and afternoon cocktail, and now it’s time to experience an adventure in dining at Drusie and Darr where Chef Vonerichten offers a globally inspired menu with an edge that excites the palate, such as black sea bass with fried capers on a bed of savory herb sauce. The restaurant also has seasonal selections, oven-fired pizzas and hand-crafted cocktails. But the menu also boasts a six-course tasting menu that gives diners a chance to taste the creative touch this James Beard Award-winning chef and his talented team give to every dish, from breakfast through lunch and dinner.

Dinner reservations are recommended, as are hotel reservations. For either, log onto thehermitagehotel.com and ready yourself for an unforgettable experience.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email