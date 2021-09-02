Photo of the Day: September 2, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of the Franklin Farmer’s Market at The Factory at Franklin.

While the Franklin Farmers Market is open year-round, the summer market is now open through October on Saturdays from 8a – 1pm

At the Franklin Farmer’s Market, shoppers will see 100+ vendors and enjoy special events.

The Franklin Farmers Market (FFM) began in 2002 when eight farmers came together to create the 501(c)(5) non-profit agricultural organization with the mission to keep Tennessee’s beautiful farmlands green and growing. The FFM provides a connection between farmers and the public to create a partnership that assures a more sustainable future for everyone.

With a large base of loyal customers, the Franklin Farmers Market has grown from a summer-only marketplace to a year-round operation and the number of farms participating in the market each year has increased from 8 to over 70 farms.

The Factory at Franklin is located at 230 Franklin Road.

