OBITUARY: Sherri Lynn Burdette Baker

Sherri Lynn Burdette Baker, age 64 of Bon Aqua, TN passed away August 30, 2021.
Preceded in death by parents, Billy and Barbara Taylor Burdette; brother, John Henry Burdette and grandson, Aaron Tidwell.
Survived by: husband of 36 years, Gregory Baker; daughters, Spring (Timothy) Sensing, Tarra (Nathan Johnson) Baker and Laci (Dylan Shropshire) Baker; brother, Bill, Jr. (Donna) Burdette and sister, Susie Hood.
Graveside service will be conducted 11:00 AM, Thursday September 2, 2021 at Leiper’s Fork Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to the Sherri Baker Memorial Fund. Visitation will be 9:00 AM until 10:30 AM at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.