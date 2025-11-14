Photo of the Day: November 14, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The time-honored Christmas tradition, ICE!, returned to Gaylord Opryland Resort during its 42nd Annual A Country Christmas, beginning November 7, 2025, through January 3, 2026. In addition to ICE!.

The long-standing ICE! tradition began in 2001 at Gaylord Opryland Resort and is now a holiday staple at select resorts. The larger-than-life frozen showcase features hand-carved ice sculptures, precisely crafted into vivid, floor-to-ceiling scenes from treasured Christmas classics. The walk-through masterpiece is a breathtaking display of artistry and imagination, transporting visitors of all ages into the season’s most memorable stories.

This year, Gaylord Opryland is thrilled to welcome back by popular demand “A Charlie Brown Christmas” as its ICE! theme, last featured at the resort in 2017.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.