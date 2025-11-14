11/13/25: Overcast Evening with a Current Temp of 45.5

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 45.5°F. Winds are gentle at 4.4 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 62.4°F and dipped to a low of 35.4°F, with overcast skies prevailing throughout the day. The wind remained low at a maximum of 5 mph, and there was no chance of precipitation.

Tonight, the cloud cover is expected to clear, leading to a mostly clear sky. Temperatures are forecasted to reach a low of 44.2°F, with wind speeds continuing at up to 5 mph. Similar to today, there is no precipitation expected tonight.

Residents can look forward to clear skies as they move into the early hours of tomorrow, with continued low wind speeds making for a calm night ahead.

Today’s Details High 62°F Low 35°F Wind 5 mph Humidity 68% UV Index 2.8 (Low) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 46°F · feels 40°F Sunrise 6:22am Sunset 4:41pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 62°F 35°F Overcast Friday 72°F 42°F Overcast Saturday 73°F 50°F Overcast Sunday 67°F 49°F Overcast Monday 55°F 45°F Rain showers: slight Tuesday 58°F 49°F Rain showers: slight Wednesday 59°F 47°F Rain showers: slight

