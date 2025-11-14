11/13/25: Overcast Evening with a Current Temp of 45.5

By
Source Staff
-

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 45.5°F. Winds are gentle at 4.4 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 62.4°F and dipped to a low of 35.4°F, with overcast skies prevailing throughout the day. The wind remained low at a maximum of 5 mph, and there was no chance of precipitation.

Tonight, the cloud cover is expected to clear, leading to a mostly clear sky. Temperatures are forecasted to reach a low of 44.2°F, with wind speeds continuing at up to 5 mph. Similar to today, there is no precipitation expected tonight.

Residents can look forward to clear skies as they move into the early hours of tomorrow, with continued low wind speeds making for a calm night ahead.

Today’s Details

High
62°F
Low
35°F
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
68%
UV Index
2.8 (Low)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
46°F · feels 40°F
Sunrise
6:22am
Sunset
4:41pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 62°F 35°F Overcast
Friday 72°F 42°F Overcast
Saturday 73°F 50°F Overcast
Sunday 67°F 49°F Overcast
Monday 55°F 45°F Rain showers: slight
Tuesday 58°F 49°F Rain showers: slight
Wednesday 59°F 47°F Rain showers: slight
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here