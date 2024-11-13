Photo of the Day: November 13, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The City of Franklin remembered and honored all veterans at its Veterans Day Parade in Downtown Franklin on November 11.

The parade traveled down Main Street, from Five Points to Second Avenue. JROTC units and marching bands from Williamson County high schools participated.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.