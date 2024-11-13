Red Lobster Debuts New Menu to Kick Off the Season of Celebration

‘Tis the season to celebrate, and Red Lobster ® is giving guests every reason to do so with the launch of its new menu, now available at all 545 Red Lobster locations nationwide. With decades of serving up memorable dining experiences, the new menu features seven mouthwatering new dishes, welcomes back beloved fan favorites, and adds a festive flair with limited time holiday-inspired sips.

To help ring in the season of celebration, Red Lobster once again teamed up with iconic gospel singer Pastor Shirley Caesar, whose distinctive and beloved voice can be heard in a new TV spot highlighting the new craveable menu offerings. From lobster and pasta to scallops and bacon, the newest menu items will leave guests’ tastebuds singing. Plus, every meal is served with the ultimate sidekick – an unlimited number of freshly baked Cheddar Bay Biscuits®.

Guests who visit their local Red Lobster can indulge in a variety of new, flavorful menu items including:

NEW Lobster Pappardelle Pasta

NEW Bacon Wrapped Sea Scallops

NEW Lobster Bisque

NEW Lemon Basil Mahi

NEW Simply Prepared Mahi

NEW Parmesan-Crusted Chicken

NEW Roasted Asparagus

For those who love a good comeback story, Red Lobster is serving up just that! Fan-favorites like Popcorn Shrimp and Hush Puppies are back on the menu and ready to delight taste buds once again. The excitement doesn’t end there. Red Lobster is now giving guests the ability to customize their seafood favorites with the launch of Create your Own Ultimate Feast®. Guests can mix and match two premium picks — like Maine Lobster Tail or Snow Crab Legs — with two classics, such as Walt’s Favorite Shrimp and Garlic Shrimp Scampi, for a seafood experience that’s truly their own.

Now, raise a glass and cheers to family and friends with Red Lobster’s fan-favorite sparkling Snowglobe Sangria, back for a limited time, or festive Ruby Mule and Mocha Espresso Martini. These seasonal sips are the perfect pairing for any new or returning favorite dish.

To view the complete Red Lobster menu, find a restaurant location, or order Red Lobster To Go, visit the Red Lobster website .

Source: Red Lobster

