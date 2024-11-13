MTSU Men’s Basketball Announces Promo Schedule for 2024-25 Season

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee Athletics has released the 2024-25 men’s basketball promotional schedule, which includes theme nights and giveaways.

No matter which game you attend, Blue Raider fans of all ages will find something fun to do on the concourse. The Family Fun Zone, filled with inflatables and activities for Little Blue Raider fans will be set up along the west side behind section D.

The Blue Raider Beer Garden will make its appearance in the Murphy Center at the top of section D. Open to all fans 21 & up, the Blue Raider Beer Garden features local craft beers and a spot to socialize while watching Blue Raider basketball.

Do not miss your chance to be inside the Murphy Center! Season Tickets are still on sale. Men’s season tickets are $175 per seat, and women’s season tickets are $135 per seat, or fans may purchase a combination of both men’s and women’s season tickets at a discounted rate of $235. MTSU staff and faculty also may purchase discounted season tickets by contacting the ticket office at 615-898-5261.

Fans can purchase their season tickets online at GoBlueRaiders.com/Tickets, or by visiting the MTSU Ticket Office. For more information, call the MTSU Ticket Office at 615-898-5261.

Following is a breakdown of the men’s promotional events:

November 13 vs. Evansville | 6:30 p.m. – Home Opener

Clear Bag and Men’s Basketball Poster Giveaway

November 16 vs. Murray State | 3 p.m. – Tee’s for 3’s

T-Shirts will be thrown out for every Blue Raider 3-Pointer made.

Middle Tennessee Dance Team Kids Clinic

December 4 vs. Rhodes College | 6:30 p.m. – Finals Frenzy Night of Winning

Students have the chance to win prizes all night long!

Student Giveaway: T-Shirt Jersey

December 16 vs. Cal Baptist | 6:30 p.m. – Party Rock

Decade-Themed Music, On-Court Games and SINGO

Alumni Appreciation – discounted tickets available through the Alumni Office

December 19 vs. Lipscomb | 6:30 p.m. – Christmas in the Murphy Center

Rutherford County Schools Night

Santa’s Workshop Family Fun Zone with a special visit from Santa

Holiday Themed Giveaway

January 9 vs. Kennesaw State | 6:30 p.m. – Mental Health Awareness

January 11 vs. Jacksonville State | 5 p.m. – Got Milk?

Celebrate National Milk Day with MTSU Milk & Cookies on the Concourse

January 18 vs. WKU | 6 p.m. – Blue Out

BEAT WKU Buttons Giveaway

Alumni Appreciation – discounted tickets available through the Alumni Office

January 30 vs. New Mexico State | 6:30 p.m. – Intergalactic Night

Fans are encouraged to dress like their favorite space hero or villain

Light Saber Giveaway

February 1 vs. UTEP | 2 p.m. – Hoops for Troops

Boy/Cub Scout Day

February 20 vs. LA Tech | 8 p.m. – FSL Night

Pregame Tailgate: Game Night Edition

On-Court Games of Chance and Skill

MTSU Deck of Cards Giveaway

February 22 vs. Sam Houston | 2 p.m. – Black History Month

MTSU Employee Appreciation

March 6 vs. Liberty | 6:30 p.m. – Throwback Thursday

80s and 90s Arcade-Themed Videoboard Content and Music

Student Giveaway: Snapback Hat

March 8 vs. FIU | 2 p.m. – Senior Day

*All promotional nights/giveaways are subject to change and while supplies last.

Source: MTSU

