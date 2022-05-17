Photo of the Day: May 17, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of Williamson Medical Center (WMC) kicking off Hospital Week with the launch of a Kindness Matters campaign encouraging a culture of kindness in the hospital and throughout the community. In addition to a week-long celebration of the hospital’s healthcare team, the Kindness Matters campaign is designed to promote mutual respect among healthcare providers, patients, and staff, ensuring WMC remains a comfortable space for health and healing.

Local residents can acknowledge and celebrate hospital staff members through the WMC Foundation’s Heroes of Hope program. The program gives patients and their family members the opportunity to recognize and thank staff members who made a difference during their stay at WMC.

Those interested in recognizing a team member, sharing a personal note, or making a donation may visit WilliamsonMedicalCenter.org/heroes-of-hope.

