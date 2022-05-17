Franklin Five Points Farmer’s Market Returns

The weekday farmers market, located at Five Points in downtown Franklin, officially returned in early May.

Franklin Five Points Market is open every Tuesday from 4 pm – 7 pm at 100 5th Avenue North until October 25th. The market is open through October.

Via Instagram, the market shared about vendors for this week, “We have a full line up of farm, art and food vendors for this Tuesday! The forecast looks great to enjoy some food, music and local shopping!” ⁣​​​​​​​​

New Vendors this Week:⁣​​​​​​​​

The Adventurous Kid – Travel journals, sketchbooks, kids craft/activity kits, and art prints to help your family get ready for summer!⁣​​​​​​​​

Dancin’ Dog – Homemade dog treats that will make your doggie dance!⁣​​​​​​​​

Rose & Lane Candle Co. is back this week with hand-poured whisky and wine bottle candles that make your house smell like a home!⁣​​​​​​​​

The vendors who will be on hand include Ellie’s Doughnuts, Ginger Pig, Holy Guacamole, Frutisima, Bonnie Blue Farm, High Brown, Pig and Leaf, Edison McCarthy, RC Farms, Mind Your Body Naturals and more.

For the latest updates, visit their Instagram.