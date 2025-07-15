California Pizza Kitchen Giving Away FREE Baked Mac ‘N’ Cheese

California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) is doubling down on its viral and nostalgic Mac ‘N’ Cheese with an extra cheesy offer to celebrate National Mac and Cheese Day. Beginning today through July 31, the iconic restaurant brand is treating guests to a FREE Baked Mac ‘N’ Cheese entrée with any $20 online purchase using code: CPKMAC.

The promotion is part of CPK’s two-week ‘MAC-versary’ event, marking one year since its viral Mac ‘N’ Cheese video amassed more than 13 million views on TikTok last July. While that incident initially stemmed from a takeout order gone wrong, CPK turned the mishap into a hilariously cheesy and generous moment that took the internet by storm.

Now combining that generosity with the menu innovation it’s known for, CPK is inviting guests to try its new Baked Mac ‘N’ Cheese lineup, inspired by the brand’s best-selling pizzas. These five flavors steal the pizza toppings and ditch the crust, replacing it with its signature and beloved Mac ‘N’ Cheese, then baked in its hearth oven:

BBQ Chicken Baked Mac ‘N’ Cheese – Inspired by the ‘OG’ BBQ Chicken Pizza first crafted in 1985, this Mac ‘N’ Cheese is baked with CPK’s legendary BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, smoked Gouda, red onions and topped with fresh cilantro. Smoky, savory, and oh so cheesy!

– Inspired by the ‘OG’ BBQ Chicken Pizza first crafted in 1985, this Mac ‘N’ Cheese is baked with CPK’s legendary BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, smoked Gouda, red onions and topped with fresh cilantro. Smoky, savory, and oh so cheesy! Burnt Ends BBQ Baked Mac ‘N’ Cheese – Tender smoked brisket burnt ends, smothered in CPK’s signature BBQ sauce, then baked into a creamy Mac ‘N’ Cheese blend of smoked Gouda and Mozzarella cheeses. Topped off with tangy pickled red onions and fresh cilantro for a burst of flavor in every bite.

– Tender smoked brisket burnt ends, smothered in CPK’s signature BBQ sauce, then baked into a creamy Mac ‘N’ Cheese blend of smoked Gouda and Mozzarella cheeses. Topped off with tangy pickled red onions and fresh cilantro for a burst of flavor in every bite. Carne Asada Baked Mac ‘N’ Cheese – Tender marinated steak, charred to perfection with cilantro pesto, shaved poblanos, yellow onions, Mozzarella, Monterey Jack and fresh cilantro, served with roasted salsa verde for a rich and smoky Mac ‘N’ Cheese experience.

– Tender marinated steak, charred to perfection with cilantro pesto, shaved poblanos, yellow onions, Mozzarella, Monterey Jack and fresh cilantro, served with roasted salsa verde for a rich and smoky Mac ‘N’ Cheese experience. Five-Cheese Baked Mac ‘N’ Cheese – A rich and creamy Mac ‘N’ Cheese featuring a blend of fresh and traditional Mozzarella, Monterey Jack, smoked Gouda and Romano cheeses. Topped with ripe tomato and fresh basil, this dish brings the classic flavors to life in every bite.

– A rich and creamy Mac ‘N’ Cheese featuring a blend of fresh and traditional Mozzarella, Monterey Jack, smoked Gouda and Romano cheeses. Topped with ripe tomato and fresh basil, this dish brings the classic flavors to life in every bite. Wild Mushroom Baked Mac ‘N’ Cheese – Shaved cremini mushrooms, extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, with Romano, Parmesan and Mozzarella, slivered scallions and cracked black pepper, all baked to perfection in a creamy Mac ‘N’ Cheese.

These flavors, which have been offered online as a “secret” menu since February, are becoming increasingly discovered and popular with takeout and delivery guests. The lineup is also gearing up for a limited time run in-restaurant for dine-in guests later this summer.

The two-week offer of FREE Baked Mac ‘N’ Cheese will be available for online orders only through CPK.com or the CPK app for pick up or delivery, at all CPK locations excluding Hawaii. For more information, visit www.cpk.com and follow @cpk on Instagram, @calpizzakitchen on TikTok or @calpizzakitchen on X.

