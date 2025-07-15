Long Time Human Resources Employee for City of Franklin Retires

The City of Franklin is both proud and somewhat saddened to announce the retirement of Tracy Harness, a beloved and dedicated member of our Human Resources team. Tracy began her journey with us on March 6, 2000, when she was hired as an administrative secretary. Over the years, her dedication and hard work led to her promotion to Human Resources Generalist in 2011. In 2019, Tracy was reclassified to be a Benefits Specialist, and her exemplary performance earned her another promotion to Benefits Supervisor in 2021.

“Tracy has been a trusted guide in the Benefits Division for 25 years—helping thousands of City of Franklin employees navigate life’s milestones with care, consistency, and unmatched insight” said Human Resource Director Kevin Townsel. “Her service under three of the city’s four HR Directors speaks to her enduring presence and influence. We thank her wholeheartedly for the compassion she brought to every conversation and the legacy she leaves in every corner of HR”

“Tracy’s commitment to our team and her unwavering support to our employees have been truly remarkable,” said City Administrator Eric Stuckey. “Her kindness, expertise, and dedication have made a significant impact on our organization, and we are incredibly grateful for her many years of service. Tracy will be deeply missed, but we wish her all the best in her well-deserved retirement.”

Reflecting on her retirement, Tracy shared, “I’m looking forward to more quality time with my family, especially my parents. Having the flexibility to take my niece and nephew to school and attend their events will be a real joy. And with slower mornings on the horizon, I can’t wait to start my mornings relaxing on the porch, soaking in the peace and simplicity of the start of each day.”

We invite the members of the community to join us in congratulating Tracy on her retirement and celebrating her distinguished career at the City of Franklin. Thank you, Tracy, for your dedication, compassion, and the lasting impact you have had on all of us. Enjoy your retirement!

