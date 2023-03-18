Photo of the Day: March 18, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum celebrated the opening of its newest exhibition American Currents: State of the Music. Presented annually, American Currents takes a broad view of the genre over the past year to explore musical developments, artist achievements and notable events, as determined by the museum’s curators and editorial staff. The exhibit runs until February 2024.



Featured in American Currents is a selection of artists, musicians, songwriters and institutions that figured prominently in country music in 2022. This year’s exhibition will include Luke Combs, Charley Crockett, Sierra Ferrell, Rhiannon Giddens, Ashley Gorley, HARDY, Cody Johnson, Wynonna Judd, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Scotty McCreery, Reba McEntire, Amanda Shires, Billy Strings, Sunny Sweeney, Molly Tuttle, Shania Twain, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson.

A section of the exhibit titled “Unbroken Circle” highlights the musical connections of artists and organizations, including those who have influenced them or share musical perspectives. Featured pairings include the Black Opry and the Black Country Music Association, Jordan Davis and Bob McDill, Miko Marks and Loretta Lynn and Morgan Wade and Elvis Presley.

