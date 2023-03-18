Williamson County Animal Center Hosts 2nd Annual Hoppin’ Hounds Event

Williamson County Animal Center has partnered with Williamson County Parks and Recreation for the 2nd annual Hoppin’ Hounds Event at the Franklin Recreation Center.

All pups and their human companions are invited to this “Eggciting” Easter Egg Hunt for dogs on Saturday, April 1, 2023. To ensure every pup enjoys an intimidation free egg hunt, there will be two separate hunts. Dogs under 30lbs will begin at 2:30pm and over 30 lbs begins at 3:15pm.

it costs $15 per dog. All proceeds from egg hunt registration will go to benefit the Williamson County Animal Center.

All other pet-loving friends and families are welcome to attend for free!

Register online here.