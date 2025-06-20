Photo of the Day: June 20, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: After his historic performance as the first country artist to headline Bonnaroo, country superstar Luke Combs celebrated 34 new RIAA certifications. These new certifications garner Combs’ total (solo + features/collabs) at over 155.5 million RIAA certified units, marking him as the second highest country artist behind Garth Brooks. In addition, Combs received another Diamond-certified record for “She Got The Best of Me,” making him the only artist to have four Diamond-certified country singles.

