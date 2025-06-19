Riley Green Opens Riley’s BBQ Shack

Multi-PLATINUM, ACM and CMA Award-winning singer-songwriter Riley Green opens the latest addition to his bar Riley Green’s Duck Blind and Losers Bar in Midtown Nashville with Riley’s BBQ Shack.

Riley’s BBQ Shack will serve up a mouthwatering lineup of Southern staples, including ribs, pulled pork sandwiches, and burgers, as well as a variety of classic sides. Guests can also satisfy their sweet tooth at the Losers Ice Cream Bar offering scoops and shots. The shack offers a Southern-style brunch every Saturday and Sunday from open until 3:00 PM on weekends.

Riley’s BBQ Shack will operate out of Riley Green’s Duck Blind (1911 Division St), which opened last year to widespread buzz, and Losers Bar, a longtime Midtown favorite. Guests can enjoy food in both locations, pairing BBQ with live performances, cold drinks, and Riley Green’s unmistakable Southern spirit.

Adding to an exciting week for the country sensation, Green’s hit song “Worst Way” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay Chart, Mediabase Country Airplay Chart, Mediabase Canada Country Airplay Chart, and UK Country Radio Airplay Chart. Marking his fifth career No. 1, the track is only the second song solely written by the performing artist to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart since 2012, with Green marking the sixth solo artist to do so in the past twenty years—a rare and remarkable feat in today’s Country Music landscape. “Worst Way” also received double RIAA PLATINUM certification earlier this week.

Green is on tour and brings the Damn Country Music Tour to FirstBank Amphitheater on Thursday, June 19th.

