Photo of the Day: July 2, 2022

Photo of the day: One of country music’s all-time most lauded musicians, Charlie McCoy, and one of the genre’s all-time most successful songwriters, Don Schlitz, were each invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Both artists are members of the Country Music Hall of Fame, and each will be officially inducted into the Opry later this summer. The invitations came from fellow Hall of Famer and 27-year Opry member Vince Gill.

