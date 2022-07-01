Today’s Top 5 Stories: July 1, 2022

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for July 1, 2022.
These are the scores for BBQ joints in Williamson County with their most recent inspection score as of June 30, 2022. Click here for more health scores. Some restaurant locations will bleed into other counties. Read more.
The state approved a $52.6 billion budget for 2022-23 that will go into effect July 1. The budget will include several items meant to ease the financial burdens of state residents, including a one-month sales tax holiday on groceries, waiving the state portion of vehicle registration tag fees for a year, and a one-year broadband tax relief. Read more.
(June 30, 2022) The FBI is joining Metro Nashville Police Department Specialized Investigations Division detectives and Hazardous Devices Unit officers in the investigation of this morning’s attempted arson of the Hope Clinic for Women on Hayes Street, a pro-life resource center. Read more.
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this July 2022 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Read more.
Are you ready for the Fourth of July? Here are some places you can take the whole family to see fireworks this Fourth of July! Read more.