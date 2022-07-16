Photo of the Day: July 16, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Supporters of TennGreen Land Conservancy raised $149,485 for the environmental nonprofit during its second annual June Hike-a-Thon.

Hosted annually by TennGreen Land Conservancy, the Hike-a-Thon is an event unlike any other in the Southeast. The Hike-a-Thon is free to register, managed virtually throughout June, and encourages people of all ages and abilities to enjoy the outdoors from anywhere while competing to raise funds to protect the lands they love. This year, 278 hikers, paddlers, climbers, mountain bikers, and trail runners completed 968 outdoor adventures, exploring 5,118 miles across Tennessee and beyond. Eight Tennessee-based participants hiked more than 100 miles during the month-long competition, including Peter Chockley (Memphis), Steven Corley and Marcia Lee (Allardt), Don Guy (Jamestown), Lynne McFarland (Franklin), Nichole Newport (Helenwood), Michael Smith (Maryville), and Brenda Stein (Nashville).

Individual competitions included Most Money Raised, Most Miles Hiked, Most Miles Hiked (Senior), Most Miles Hiked by a Hiker Experiencing a Disability, Most Miles Hiked with a Dog, Most Miles Trail Run, Most Miles Paddled, Most Miles Mountain Biked, Most Feet Climbed, Most Overall Adventures, Most Unique Donors, and Most Days with an Adventure—a new competition hosted in partnership with Healthy Parks Healthy Person.

Team competitions included Best Team Name, Most Money Raised, Most Miles Hiked, Most Team Donors, and Most Unique Adventures.

Prizes were also awarded in three photography competitions, including Best Photo, Best Group/Team Photo, and Best Selfie.

Today’s photo is by Nicole Newport, who won “Best Photo Winner.”

