Nashville SC Teams Up with Make-a-Wish to Grant One Local Boy’s Wish

Nashville Soccer Club, in partnership with Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee, is granting its first wish to 13-year-old superfan Colby. Completed over three days to give Colby the full Nashville SC experience, the wish experience began at the end of June and will conclude at the Nashville SC home match against Los Angeles FC on Sunday, July 17, at GEODIS Park.

Colby is a 13-year-old boy who was born with a congenital heart disease that has led to him having multiple open-heart surgeries and countless doctor appointments. Despite the medical challenges and limitations Colby faced early on in his life, he started playing soccer at a young age and has only grown more passionate about it over time. As an avid Nashville SC fan who wanted a professional soccer experience for his wish, Nashville SC was the ideal partner to make this wish come true.

Because Colby dreams about participating in professional soccer as he gets older, Nashville SC agreed to show him the various departments and jobs that keep the club running. Last month, General Manager Mike Jacobs offered Colby a one-day contract to join Nashville SC, after which he met his new teammates and the coaching staff, took part in a film session with the team and then joined them for drills and training. All the players and coaches made Colby feel so special and included, and a smile never left his face.

The following morning, Colby received a tour of the Nashville SC main office, where he got to sit in CEO Ian Ayre’s chair, before moving over to GEODIS Park for a full stadium tour with behind-the-scenes access of the largest soccer-specific stadium in the U.S. and Canada. Colby explored the four premium clubs, sat in the owner’s suite, worked in the AV room, learned about the security headquarters and protocol, and even assisted the Head Groundskeeper with pitch maintenance. Colby finished the second day of his wish by hanging out with Nashville SC’s mascot Tempo the Coyote in the player locker room before having lunch with CEO Ian Ayre on the Transcard Terrace overlooking the entire stadium.

“It’s an amazing opportunity for us anytime we can use the club as a vehicle to support organizations like Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee and fulfill the wishes of young people like Colby,” said Brandon Hill, Nashville SC Head of Community Engagement. “We hope this memorable experience inspires Colby as much as his story of resilience has inspired our team. He will be in our hearts and minds as we take the pitch this Sunday.”

Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee President & CEO, Beth Torres, said, “Nashville Soccer Club went above and beyond in granting their first wish and creating an incredible experience for Colby. It’s wishes like these that make working with local partners so special!” Colby said the wish has been “awesome and way more than [he] ever expected!” He’s excited to see what final surprises Nashville SC has in store for him as the special guest for Sunday’s match.

Tickets for Nashville SC’s match against LAFC on Sunday, July 17, at 7:30 p.m. CT are available at https://www.nashvillesc.com/tickets/singlematch.