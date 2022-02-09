Photo of the Day: February 9, 2022

By
Donna Vissman
-
FGL
(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of  Florida Georgia Line as the ban sees their exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame for the first time. The exhibition traces the duo’s friendship and collaboration, from their meeting in college to their swift emergence as a multiple-award-winning, genre-blending, fan-favorite. Florida Georgia Line: Mix It Up Strong opens today and runs through Jan. 1, 2023.

At the opening, the duo Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley shared with People magazine, they are taking a break but not breaking up. FGL canceled their 2021 tour but will play several festivals this summer. The two will then focus on their solo careers, Kelley just announced summer dates in support of his solo project.

Find more information here. 

***

