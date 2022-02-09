6 Galentine’s Events for 2022

Galentine’s is a celebration with gal pals typically held on Feb. 13. The holiday first originated from the show Parks and Recreation back in 2010.
In the show, Leslie Knope’s favorite tradition was Galentine’s Day where she celebrates the joy of female friendships with her co-workers and friends.
The unofficial holiday has taken off with celebrations each year. Here are five things to do this year.
1Vintage 615
Friday, Feb. 11, 10 am – 7 pm
5075 Main Street, Spring Hill
Every year, Vintage 615 celebrates the friends in our lives…with Mimosas, of course and if you see a little gift too to give Your Girls!!!
2John P. Holt Library
Thursday, Feb. 10, 5:30 pm – 7 pm
8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
Bring your lady friends and join us for cupcake decorating, a floral arrangement craft, and a festive photo booth.
Register here.
3Assembly Food Hall
Saturday, Feb. 12- Sunday, Feb. 13, 10 am – 3 pm
5055 Broadway Place, Nashville
Assembly Food Hall is kicking off our weekly Create Your Own Mimosa Bar at Blush every Saturday and Sunday until 3 pm. Calories don’t count on Galentine’s Day, so throw in some champagne sherbet or a cotton candy garnish.
The event is free but registration is required here.
4NoBaked Nashville
Saturday, Feb. 12, 5 pm – 9 pm
1200 Villa Place, Nashville
Bring your besties and join us for Galentine’s Day. Enjoy free wine & build your own bouquet of flowers, discounted scoops, pints, sundaes, milkshakes, and Photo Booth fun.
5Sanctuary South
Thursday, Feb. 10, 4 pm – 6 pm
158 Front Street, Franklin
Gather with the gals for a Galentine’s Gathering. They will have sips, sweets, and savings. A few special local guests will be here to share their products along with a giveaway & goodie bag with each purchase.
6Harpeth Hotel
Thursday, Feb. 10 & Thurs. Feb 24, 6 pm
130 2nd Avenue North, Franklin
On February 10 and 24 at 6 p.m., the Wine & Design team will be hosting a paint and sip event at The Harpeth, guiding participants through a fun (and boozy!) painting tutorial.
Tickets include art supplies and a food and beverage credit toward menu items from 1799 Kitchen & Cocktails, The Harpeth’s upscale on-site restaurant.
Pre-registration is required for both dates, with special early bird pricing available to book here.