6 Galentine’s Events for 2022

photo from John P. Holt Library

Galentine’s is a celebration with gal pals typically held on Feb. 13. The holiday first originated from the show Parks and Recreation back in 2010.

In the show, Leslie Knope’s favorite tradition was Galentine’s Day where she celebrates the joy of female friendships with her co-workers and friends.

The unofficial holiday has taken off with celebrations each year. Here are five things to do this year.

Vintage 615
photo from Vintage 615

1Vintage 615

Friday, Feb. 11, 10 am – 7 pm

5075 Main Street, Spring Hill

Every year, Vintage 615 celebrates the friends in our lives…with Mimosas, of course and if you see a little gift too to give Your Girls!!!

John P Holt Library
photo from John P. Holt Library

2John P. Holt Library

Thursday, Feb. 10,  5:30 pm – 7 pm

8109 Concord Road, Brentwood

Bring your lady friends and join us for cupcake decorating, a floral arrangement craft, and a festive photo booth.

Register here. 

Galentine Assembly Food Hall
photo from Assembly Food Hall

3Assembly Food Hall

Saturday, Feb. 12- Sunday, Feb. 13, 10 am – 3 pm

5055 Broadway Place, Nashville

Assembly Food Hall is kicking off our weekly Create Your Own Mimosa Bar at Blush every Saturday and Sunday until 3 pm. Calories don’t count on Galentine’s Day, so throw in some champagne sherbet or a cotton candy garnish.

The event is free but registration is required here. 

NoBaked Nashville
photo from NoBaked Nashville

4NoBaked Nashville

Saturday, Feb. 12, 5 pm – 9 pm

1200 Villa Place, Nashville

Bring your besties and join us for Galentine’s Day. Enjoy free wine & build your own bouquet of flowers, discounted scoops, pints, sundaes, milkshakes, and Photo Booth fun.

Sanctuary South
photo from Sanctuary South

5Sanctuary South

Thursday, Feb. 10, 4 pm – 6 pm

158 Front Street, Franklin

Gather with the gals for a Galentine’s Gathering. They will have sips, sweets, and savings. A few special local guests will be here to share their products along with a giveaway & goodie bag with each purchase.

Harpeth Hotel
photo from Harpeth Hotel

6Harpeth Hotel

 

Thursday, Feb. 10 & Thurs. Feb 24, 6 pm

130 2nd Avenue North, Franklin

On February 10 and 24 at 6 p.m., the Wine & Design team will be hosting a paint and sip event at The Harpeth, guiding participants through a fun (and boozy!) painting tutorial.

Tickets include art supplies and a food and beverage credit toward menu items from 1799 Kitchen & Cocktails, The Harpeth’s upscale on-site restaurant.

Pre-registration is required for both dates, with special early bird pricing available to book here.

 

 

