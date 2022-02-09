OBITUARY: Kerry Chater

Canadian born Kerry Chater’s childhood was filled with hours spent at the piano playing for fun and an extensive education in music composition, theory, arranging, and directing.

Chater began his music career at the professional level in 1967 when he and his friend, Gary Puckett, formed the pop/rock band Gary Puckett and The Union Gap, and for the next four years, Kerry was the group’s bass player and arranger for live performances. He also wrote for the group and many of his songs can be heard on their albums.

In 1970, Chater left the band to pursue a career in songwriting and expand his education into musical theatre. In 1972, Chater was one of a small group of writers invited into the BMI Musical Theatre Workshop instructed by Lehman Engel, then considered the dean of the American musical theatre. Over the next five years, and under the tutelage of Lehman Engel, Chater wrote several musicals that were performed locally in Los Angeles.

In 1978, Chater continued his songwriting career by teaming up with legendary country songwriters Rory Bourke and Charlie Black to write “I Know A Heartache When I See One.” Jennifer Warnes’ recording of that song climbed up both the pop and country charts. In 1982, Chater collaborated with singer/songwriter Dickey Lee to write “You’re The First Time I’ve Thought About Leaving,” which became a #1 single for Reba McEntire. Then, in 1983, Chater teamed up with Austin Roberts to write the song “I.O.U.” for which they received a Grammy nomination for Song of the Year. The recording of that song won Lee Greenwood a Grammy for Best Performance by a Male Artist. “I.O.U.” has since gone on to be honored with BMI’s 2 Million Broadcast Performances Award.

In 1983, George Strait recorded “You Look So Good In Love” written by Chater, Rory Bourke, and Glen Ballard and that song became a #1 Country hit, a BMI 3 Million Performances Award winner, and a Country music classic. Recently, Jamie Foxx sang his own rendition of “You Look So Good In Love” for the nationally televised All Star Salute To George Strait, celebrating Strait’s being named Artist of the Decade by the ACM. “You Look So Good In Love” was also covered three times by performers on CBS’ The Voice.

In 1989 the group Alabama took Kerry’s song “If I Had You” to #1 status, giving Kerry his fourth time at that cherished chart position.

In 1987, Chater moved to Nashville where he resides with his wife and writing partner, Lynn Gillespie Chater. Together, they have written songs for Mindy McCready, Restless Heart, Highway 101, Anne Murray, Paul Brandt, Eddy Raven, Lorrie Morgan, Jessica Andrews, just to name a few. Most recently, their songs can be heard on 2022 SPBGMA Songwriter of the Year winner Donna Ulisse’s CDs, including: “Walk This Mountain Down,” “Holy Waters,” “Easy Climb,” and “All The Way To Bethlehem.”

Chater has received one BMI 3 Million Broadcast Performances Award, two BMI 2 Million Broadcast Performances Awards, five BMI 1 Million Broadcast Performances Awards, and 16 BMI Certificate of Achievement Awards. He has written four #1 songs and well over 40 of his songs have made it onto the charts. His songs can be heard on over 100 albums and are featured on over 35 million records sold. Chater has received CMA’s #1 Song Award, and ACM’s #1 Song Award. He is a graduate of Nashville’s prestigious Leadership Music program.

Kerry and Lynn also moved into book authorship with the release of their thriller novels, Kill Point, and Blood Debt, both of which made it onto Amazon’s Best Sellers list. At the time of Kerry’s death, they were writing a third book, Collusion, to complete the trilogy.

Kerry and Lynn were working on their latest endeavor (along with Tony-nominated lyricist Ellen Fitzhugh) on the musical comedy, CURED! How Crazy Is That!?!

Kerry Chater is survived by his wife, Lynn Gillespie Chater, his sons Kerry Chater, Jr. and Christopher John Chater, daughter Jesse Kirchhoff, son-in-law Drew Kirchhoff, and granddaughters Nora Leigh, Madalene Leigh, Sydney Kirchhoff, and Rowen Kirchhoff.

Heritage Funeral Home in Columbia, Tennessee is assisting the family with arrangements.