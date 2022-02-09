OBITUARY: Judy Faye Mealer

Judy Faye Mealer, age 68, a resident of Spring Hill, passed away on February 4, 2022 at her residence.

Born on January 25, 1954, in Columbia, Tennessee, Judy was the daughter of the late Fate Kelley and the late Hautie Kelley.

She loved oldies music and game shows; her favorite shows consisted of The Price is Right and Let’s Make a Deal. Judy adored her white Labrador, Precious. She very much enjoyed flowers, especially purple and yellow ones. Judy had a servant’s heart and will be deeply missed by those who knew her.

Left behind to cherish her memory, are her sons, Christopher (Amanda) Kelley and Jason Mealer, grandchildren, Stormy Peone and Aurora Peone.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Earl Mealer, and brothers, Raymond Kelley, Leonard Kelley, Howard Kelley, and Lester Kelley.