OBITUARY: Celia Willis Leech

By
Jen Haley
-
Celia Willis Leech

Celia Willis Leech, age 88 of Nolensville, TN, and formerly of Jackson, TN, passed away on February 5, 2022.

Preceded in death by her husband, J. Alexander Leech; parents, Floyd and Alma Willis; 6 sisters and 2 brothers.

Survived by daughters, Bobbi (Johnnie) Toombs, Rachel (Michael Cowger) Willis, SueEllen (Shawn) Morrissey and Laura (Joe) Barnes; son, David (Jan) Blackwood; stepdaughter, Margaret (David) Byers; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sister, Helen Carter; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family.

Services will be conducted Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Nolensville First United Methodist Church, 7316 Nolensville Road, Nolensville, TN 37135 by Rev. Jimmy Hendricks. Interment Nolensville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to a charity of your choice. Visitation will be Saturday, February 26, 2022, from 10-11 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements by Woodbine Funeral Home, Waller Chapel, 615-776-7009.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here